BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) On Wednesday – Up 76.5 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. BCRX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.6, which implies an increase of 18.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $20 respectively. As a result, BCRX is trading at a discount of 42.45% off the target high and -21.65% off the low.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) shares have gone up +214.16% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -4.2% this quarter and then fall -7.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 443.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.3 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.4 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.87 Million and $3.6 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 781.2% and then jump by 550% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -13.1%. While earnings are projected to return -16% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.9% per annum.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Biggest Investors

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 0.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.01%, with the float percentage being 60.53%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 256 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.24 Million shares (or 9.14% of all shares), a total value of $165.18 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.71 Million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 7.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $129.27 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4,949,617 shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.87 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.33 Million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $44.07 Million.