Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s traded shares were 2,613,811, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.39% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the BLDP share is $42.28, that puts it down -173.83% from that peak though still a striking +44.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.55. The company’s market capitalization is $4.57 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.2 Million shares over the past three months.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. BLDP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP): Trading Information

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) registered a 0.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.25% in intraday trading to $15.78 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.53%, and it has moved by -20.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.08%. The short interest in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) is 18.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.12, which implies an increase of 56.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $42.1 respectively. As a result, BLDP is trading at a discount of 172.67% off the target high and -2.85% off the low.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ballard Power Systems Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) shares have jump down -9.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5% against 25.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 20% this quarter and then jump 20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.26 Million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.9 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.8 Million and $27.77 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.7% and then jump by 14.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -36.9%. While earnings are projected to return -31.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.03% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Biggest Investors

Ballard Power Systems Inc. insiders own 19.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.18%, with the float percentage being 40.97%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 413 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.22 Million shares (or 5.12% of all shares), a total value of $356.11 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.26 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.1% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $146.52 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 2,901,850 shares. This amounts to just over 0.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99.16 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.76 Million, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $67.15 Million.