Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Is Worth Evaluating At $31.69

During the recent session, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s traded shares were 2,593,771, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.92% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the AXTA share is $31.99, that puts it down -0.95% from that peak though still a striking +49.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.16. The company’s market capitalization is $7.36 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.8 Million shares over the past three months.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. AXTA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.48.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA): Trading Information

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) registered a -0.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.15% in intraday trading to $33.10 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.12%, and it has moved by 1.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.1%. The short interest in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) is 7.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.41, which implies an increase of 21.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35 and $46 respectively. As a result, AXTA is trading at a discount of 45.16% off the target high and 10.44% off the low.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) shares have gone up +13.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.14% against 29.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 420% this quarter and then fall -10.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.7%. While earnings are projected to return -51.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 26.7% per annum.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s Biggest Investors

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. insiders own 0.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.76%, with the float percentage being 102.98%. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 521 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 23.42 Million shares (or 10.05% of all shares), a total value of $668.64 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.07 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $573.14 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5,945,742 shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $169.75 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.03 Million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $143.47 Million.