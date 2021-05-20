Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) On Wednesday – Up 77.47 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s traded shares were 3,309,756, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.36% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the AVGR share is $2.67, that puts it down -181.05% from that peak though still a striking +77.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.214. The company’s market capitalization is $90.55 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.9 Million shares over the past three months.

Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. AVGR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR): Trading Information

Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) registered a -10.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.2% in intraday trading to $1.07 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.92%, and it has moved by -13.62% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 115.91%. The short interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) is 2.91 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.5, which implies an increase of 163.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.5 and $2.5 respectively. As a result, AVGR is trading at a discount of 163.16% off the target high and 163.16% off the low.

Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Avinger, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) shares have gone up +253.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.48% against 21.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 77.8% this quarter and then jump 50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 85.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s Biggest Investors

Avinger, Inc. insiders own 1.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.28%, with the float percentage being 12.43%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.74 Million shares (or 3.92% of all shares), a total value of $5.64 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.04 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.09 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 795,750 shares. This amounts to just over 0.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $350.21 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 722.54 Thousand, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $317.99 Thousand.