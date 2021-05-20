Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Received A -43.03% Hit In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s traded shares were 1,460,650, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.4% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the AUTL share is $17.19, that puts it down -180.42% from that peak though still a striking +16.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.1. The company’s market capitalization is $432.21 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 963.17 Million shares over the past three months.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. AUTL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.6.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL): Trading Information

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) registered a -5.4% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.85% in intraday trading to $6.80- this Thursday, May 13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.32%, and it has moved by 16.1% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.43%. The short interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) is 1.28 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.7, which implies an increase of 139.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $28 respectively. As a result, AUTL is trading at a discount of 356.77% off the target high and -18.43% off the low.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $340Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $340Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $338Million and $293Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.6% and then jump by 16% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -53.5%. While earnings are projected to return 4.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Biggest Investors

Autolus Therapeutics plc insiders own 25.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.77%, with the float percentage being 23.87%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.96 Million shares (or 4.19% of all shares), a total value of $26.42 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.15 Million shares, is of Polygon Management Limited’s that is approximately 3.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $19.22 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 5,228,534 shares. This amounts to just over 7.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.96 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 Million, or about 1.52% of the stock, which is worth about $6.92 Million.