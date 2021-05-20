Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Are Up 218.4% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)’s traded shares were 9,276,603, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -1% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ASXC share is $6.95, that puts it down -249.25% from that peak though still a striking +84.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.3. The company’s market capitalization is $464.04 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.74 Million shares over the past three months.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. ASXC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC): Trading Information

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) registered a -1% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.69% in intraday trading to $2.11 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.16%, and it has moved by 14.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 218.4%. The short interest in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) is 12.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.45, which implies a decline of -27.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.45 and $1.45 respectively. As a result, ASXC is trading at a discount of -27.14% off the target high and -27.14% off the low.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Asensus Surgical, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) shares have gone up +374.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.73% against 21.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 82.9% this quarter and then jump 71.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 138.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.4 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.63 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $600Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 133.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.6%. While earnings are projected to return 90.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)’s Biggest Investors

Asensus Surgical, Inc. insiders own 1.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.08%, with the float percentage being 10.26%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.16 Million shares (or 0.93% of all shares), a total value of $1.35 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.43 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $891.88 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF owns about 7,109,464 shares. This amounts to just over 3.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.11 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.5 Million, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $935Thousand.