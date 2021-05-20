Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Could Post A 26.58% Or More

During the recent session, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s traded shares were 2,905,196, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.18% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the AR share is $13.19, that puts it down -4.35% from that peak though still a striking +92.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $3.75 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.63 Million shares over the past three months.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. AR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR): Trading Information

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) registered a -2.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.72% in intraday trading to $13.18 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.28%, and it has moved by 40.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 132.84%. The short interest in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is 29.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.36, which implies a decline of -2.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.75 and $16 respectively. As a result, AR is trading at a discount of 26.58% off the target high and -38.69% off the low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Antero Resources Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares have gone up +229.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 305.36% against 9.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 156.8% this quarter and then jump 280% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.09 Billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.11 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $936.93 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27.4%. While earnings are projected to return -319.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Biggest Investors

Antero Resources Corporation insiders own 10.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.46%, with the float percentage being 78.8%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 324 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 25.46 Million shares (or 8.43% of all shares), a total value of $259.7 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.66 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $210.76 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 11,076,191 shares. This amounts to just over 3.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $112.98 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.53 Million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $35.61 Million.