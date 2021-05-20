American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s traded shares were 4,513,072, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $33.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.82% or -$1.67. The 52-week high for the AEO share is $34.89, that puts it down -5.54% from that peak though still a striking +80.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.54. The company’s market capitalization is $5.5 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.47 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.95 Million shares over the past three months.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. AEO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.45.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO): Trading Information

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) registered a -4.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.82% in intraday trading to $37.92 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.34%, and it has moved by -5.03% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 64.72%. The short interest in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is 18.09 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.86, which implies an increase of 17.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27 and $47 respectively. As a result, AEO is trading at a discount of 42.17% off the target high and -18.33% off the low.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) shares have gone up +116.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 875% against 26.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 153.6% this quarter and then jump 1500% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.01 Billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.15 Billion by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $634.26 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 59.6%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -25.8%. While earnings are projected to return -212.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.7% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

AEO Dividend Yield

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 26, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is 0.55, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.59 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.99%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Biggest Investors

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. insiders own 6.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 113.42%, with the float percentage being 121.72%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 417 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.69 Million shares (or 9.98% of all shares), a total value of $335.06 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.39 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $268.67 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 8,193,468 shares. This amounts to just over 4.9 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $210.57 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.23 Million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $84.84 Million.