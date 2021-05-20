Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Could Post A 184.7% Or More

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. ALTO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12, which implies an increase of 113.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $16 respectively. As a result, ALTO is trading at a discount of 184.7% off the target high and 60.14% off the low.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Alto Ingredients, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) shares have gone up +0.35% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -59.3% this quarter and then fall -33.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $288.09 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $291.04 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $174.2 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 65.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.3%. While earnings are projected to return 85.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.