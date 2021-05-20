After A 26.89% Rise In The Last Week, Does Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Still Make Sense To Buy?

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. SI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.56.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI): Trading Information

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) registered a 6.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.25% in intraday trading to $105.9 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.89%, and it has moved by -18.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38%. The short interest in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) is 1.46 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $160, which implies an increase of 56.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $135 and $200 respectively. As a result, SI is trading at a discount of 95.03% off the target high and 31.64% off the low.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Silvergate Capital Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) shares have gone up +260.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.85% against 27.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 93.1% this quarter and then jump 73% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 67.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.6 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.8 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21.49 Million and $22.89 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 70.3% and then jump by 78.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Biggest Investors

Silvergate Capital Corporation insiders own 4.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.39%, with the float percentage being 46.51%. Senvest Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 226 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.21 Million shares (or 4.89% of all shares), a total value of $90.25 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.14 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $85.07 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-S&P Regional Banking ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF owns about 1,325,616 shares. This amounts to just over 5.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $188.46 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 761.84 Thousand, or about 3.07% of the stock, which is worth about $108.31 Million.