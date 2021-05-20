Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s 91.38% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s traded shares were 25,611,069, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.69% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the ARPO share is $2.31, that puts it down -4.05% from that peak though still a striking +77.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.492. The company’s market capitalization is $105.04 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.18 Million shares over the past three months.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ARPO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO): Trading Information

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) registered a 12.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.89% in intraday trading to $2.24- this Wednesday, May 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 91.38%, and it has moved by 100% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 126.53%. The short interest in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) is 1.25 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2, which implies a decline of -9.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $2 respectively. As a result, ARPO is trading at a discount of -9.91% off the target high and -9.91% off the low.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.9%. While earnings are projected to return 82.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s Biggest Investors

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 4.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.58%, with the float percentage being 48.63%. Satter Management Company, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.62 Million shares (or 13.85% of all shares), a total value of $5.51 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.19 Million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 12.8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.09 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,290,914 shares. This amounts to just over 5.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.25 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 407.46 Thousand, or about 1% of the stock, which is worth about $399.31 Thousand.