Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1,192,905 shares of the Zovio Inc(NASDAQ:ZVO) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.24, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $73.36 Million. ZVO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.34, offering almost -227.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.52% since then. We note from Zovio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 354.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 401.57 Million.

Zovio Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ZVO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Zovio Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO): Trading Information

Instantly ZVO has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.59- on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.53% year-to-date, but still down -0.3273 over the last five days. On the other hand, Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) is -0.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.28 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 179.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZVO is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $7.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +234.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 123.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) projections and forecasts

Zovio Inc share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.29 percent over the past six months and at a -181.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -116.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.4%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $76.1 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Zovio Inc to make $73.7 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $97.87 Million and $103.94 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -29.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.1%. Zovio Inc earnings are expected to increase by 17.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.73% of Zovio Inc shares, and 62.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.96%. Zovio Inc stock is held by 72 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 8.68% of the shares, which is about 2.84 Million shares worth $13.47 Million.

Heartland Advisors Inc., with 7.78% or 2.55 Million shares worth $12.07 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 1940000 shares worth $7.88 Million, making up 5.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 818.16 Thousand shares worth around $3.88 Million, which represents about 2.5% of the total shares outstanding.