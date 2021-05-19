Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Stock Forecast 2021: $9.15 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 12,706,798 shares of the Yamana Gold Inc.(NYSE:AUY) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.33, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.16 Billion. AUY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.02, offering almost -31.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.34% since then. We note from Yamana Gold Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.94 Million.

Yamana Gold Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AUY as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Yamana Gold Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY): Trading Information

Although AUY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.43- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.0451 over the last five days. On the other hand, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 31.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUY is forecast to be at a low of $4.75 and a high of $9.15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +71.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $431.81 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. to make $480.71 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $403.5 Million and $428.1 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.04%. Yamana Gold Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 40.04% per year for the next five years.

AUY Dividend Yield

Yamana Gold Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 22 – July 29, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.1. It is important to note, however, that the 1.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.87% per year.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.36% of Yamana Gold Inc. shares, and 50.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.81%. Yamana Gold Inc. stock is held by 490 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 11.23% of the shares, which is about 108.45 Million shares worth $470.67 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.01% or 29.11 Million shares worth $126.32 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 30, 2021. The former held 48787969 shares worth $223.94 Million, making up 5.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF held roughly 47.17 Million shares worth around $216.52 Million, which represents about 4.88% of the total shares outstanding.