Why Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 4,249,493 shares of the Virios Therapeutics, LLC(NASDAQ:VIRI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.67, and it changed around $0.92 or 0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.23 Million. VIRI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.71, offering almost -194.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.87% since then. We note from Virios Therapeutics, LLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 50.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 212.86 Million.

Virios Therapeutics, LLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VIRI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Virios Therapeutics, LLC

Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 164.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VIRI is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +164.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 164.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Virios Therapeutics, LLC (VIRI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Virios Therapeutics, LLC earnings are expected to decrease by -294.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.8% of Virios Therapeutics, LLC shares, and 7.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.52%. Virios Therapeutics, LLC stock is held by 8 institutions, with Masters Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 5.38% of the shares, which is about 447.96 Thousand shares worth $3.36 Million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 1.14% or 95.23 Thousand shares worth $715.18 Thousand as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.