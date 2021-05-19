Why Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1,723,777 shares of the Vascular Biogenics Ltd.(NASDAQ:VBLT) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.2, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $132.63 Million. VBLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.17, offering almost -44.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.012, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54% since then. We note from Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 210.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 Million.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VBLT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT): Trading Information

Instantly VBLT has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.35- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.0891 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) is 0.3% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.48 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 142.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VBLT is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +218.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 81.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) projections and forecasts

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +86.44 percent over the past six months and at a 16.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +13.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. to make $270Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $366Million and $158Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -45.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 70.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.4%. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -2.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.64% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares, and 21.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.14%. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 1.62% of the shares, which is about 777.77 Thousand shares worth $1.47 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.08% or 518.2 Thousand shares worth $979.4 Thousand as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 200000 shares worth $378Thousand, making up 0.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 24.87 Thousand shares worth around $45.02 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.