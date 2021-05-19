Why Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1,044,466 shares of the Sumo Logic, Inc.(NASDAQ:SUMO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.81, and it changed around $0.94 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.83 Billion. SUMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.37, offering almost -160.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.36% since then. We note from Sumo Logic, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 810.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 Million.

Sumo Logic, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SUMO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sumo Logic, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO): Trading Information

Instantly SUMO has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.08 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.0301 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) is -0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.77 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.44, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 70.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SUMO is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $44. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +147.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Sumo Logic, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -76.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.78% of Sumo Logic, Inc. shares, and 72.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.32%. Sumo Logic, Inc. stock is held by 164 institutions, with Greylock XIII GP, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 14.36% of the shares, which is about 14.75 Million shares worth $278.21 Million.

Sapphire Ventures, LLC, with 6.28% or 6.45 Million shares worth $121.61 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 1662115 shares worth $31.35 Million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.2 Million shares worth around $41.12 Million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.