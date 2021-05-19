Why Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 758,579 shares of the Repro Med Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:KRMD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.39, and it changed around $0.21 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $198.17 Million. KRMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.356, offering almost -158.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.7, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.5% since then. We note from Repro Med Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 561.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 328.47 Million.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended KRMD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Repro Med Systems, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD): Trading Information Today

Instantly KRMD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.60- on Wednesday, May 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.27% year-to-date, but still up 0.2418 over the last five days. On the other hand, Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) is 0.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.05 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.17, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 17.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KRMD is forecast to be at a low of $3.5 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +59.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) projections and forecasts

Repro Med Systems, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +4.5 percent over the past six months and at a -133.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +33.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -300% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.8%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.8%. Repro Med Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -300.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.32% of Repro Med Systems, Inc. shares, and 59.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.37%. Repro Med Systems, Inc. stock is held by 95 institutions, with Horton Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 26.93% of the shares, which is about 10.74 Million shares worth $37.81 Million.

First Light Asset Management, LLC, with 13.75% or 5.49 Million shares worth $19.31 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 1020227 shares worth $6.14 Million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 604.14 Thousand shares worth around $2.13 Million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.