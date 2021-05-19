Why Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 767,665 shares of the Ovid Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:OVID) have been traded, and its beta is 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.75, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $254.28 Million. OVID at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.4, offering almost -150.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40% since then. We note from Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 946.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.27 Million.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended OVID as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID): Trading Information Today

Instantly OVID has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.85- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.63% year-to-date, but still up 0.0771 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.71 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 33.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OVID is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +86.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) projections and forecasts

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.91 percent over the past six months and at a 210.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +61% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 39.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1224.9%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21%. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 10.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.04% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 58.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.65%. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 115 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 6.67% of the shares, which is about 4.52 Million shares worth $10.45 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.03% or 3.41 Million shares worth $7.88 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 1517953 shares worth $3.51 Million, making up 2.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.19 Million shares worth around $4.8 Million, which represents about 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.