Why Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1,072,468 shares of the Ouster, Inc.(NYSE:OUST) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.5, and it changed around -$0.23 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.52 Billion. OUST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.73, offering almost -86.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.8, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.89% since then. We note from Ouster, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 926.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 Million.

Ouster, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended OUST as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ouster, Inc.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST): Trading Information

Although OUST has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.94- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.3% year-to-date, but still down -0.0135 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.29 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 76.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OUST is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +110.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 47.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Ouster, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.