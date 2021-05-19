Why LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 2,953,166 shares of the LightPath Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:LPTH) were traded, and its beta was 1.4. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.34, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.15 Million. LPTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.45, offering almost -132.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.84% since then. We note from LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 363.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 710.88 Million.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH): Trading Information

Although LPTH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.50- on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.4% year-to-date, but still up 0.0043 over the last five days. On the other hand, LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 503.69 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.71 day(s).

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.5%. LightPath Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 130.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.86% of LightPath Technologies, Inc. shares, and 33.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.67%. LightPath Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 53 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 7.09% of the shares, which is about 1.85 Million shares worth $7.27 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 5.23% or 1.37 Million shares worth $5.36 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 871749 shares worth $3.42 Million, making up 3.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Micro-Cap Fund held roughly 789.78 Thousand shares worth around $3.1 Million, which represents about 3.02% of the total shares outstanding.