Why Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1,193,371 shares of the Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.(NASDAQ:EOSE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.31, and it changed around $1.28 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $689.48 Million. EOSE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.95, offering almost -140.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.79% since then. We note from Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 772.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 Million.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EOSE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE): Trading Information
Instantly EOSE has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.67 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.36% year-to-date, but still up 0.1435 over the last five days. On the other hand, Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.42 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.11 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 95.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EOSE is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +102.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 87.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 90.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.54% of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. shares, and 40.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.28%. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. stock is held by 70 institutions, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 12.61% of the shares, which is about 6.53 Million shares worth $136.11 Million.
Invesco Ltd., with 4.66% or 2.42 Million shares worth $50.33 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 2166754 shares worth $42.73 Million, making up 4.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.33 Million shares worth around $27.62 Million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.