Why Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CMMB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB): Trading Information

Instantly CMMB has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $22.91 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.0862 over the last five days. On the other hand, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) is -0.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.69 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 115.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CMMB is forecast to be at a low of $42 and a high of $42. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +115.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 115.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 60.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

