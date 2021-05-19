Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 7,535,651 shares of the Weyerhaeuser Company(NYSE:WY) were traded, and its beta was 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.32, and it changed around -$0.75 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.96 Billion. WY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.18, offering almost -2.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.99% since then. We note from Weyerhaeuser Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.55 Million.

Weyerhaeuser Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended WY as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Weyerhaeuser Company is expected to report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY): Trading Information

Although WY has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $39.57 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.0585 over the last five days. On the other hand, Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 10.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WY is forecast to be at a low of $35 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +33.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) projections and forecasts

Weyerhaeuser Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +28.07 percent over the past six months and at a 116.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 35.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +1018.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.95 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Weyerhaeuser Company to make $2.42 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.63 Billion and $2.07 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 81%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.6%. Weyerhaeuser Company earnings are expected to increase by 155% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5% per year for the next five years.

WY Dividend Yield

Weyerhaeuser Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 29 – August 02, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.74 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 1.74% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.1% per year.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.2% of Weyerhaeuser Company shares, and 84.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.46%. Weyerhaeuser Company stock is held by 1218 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 15.4% of the shares, which is about 115.33 Million shares worth $3.87 Billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 8.92% or 66.78 Million shares worth $2.24 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 33334973 shares worth $1.04 Billion, making up 4.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 21.12 Million shares worth around $708.15 Million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.