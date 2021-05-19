Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine? – Marketing Sentinel

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 11,651,131 shares of the Vodafone Group Plc(NASDAQ:VOD) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.37, and it changed around -$1.87 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.11 Billion. VOD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.45, offering almost -5.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.23% since then. We note from Vodafone Group Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.67 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Vodafone Group Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VOD as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vodafone Group Plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD): Trading Information

Although VOD has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.32 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.0764 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.14, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 36.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VOD is forecast to be at a low of $16.94 and a high of $32.68. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +77.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.1%. Vodafone Group Plc earnings are expected to increase by 80.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 29.9% per year for the next five years.

VOD Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 5.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 6.43% per year.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Vodafone Group Plc shares, and 8.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.73%. Vodafone Group Plc stock is held by 607 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 1.31% of the shares, which is about 36.98 Million shares worth $609.48 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with 0.86% or 24.19 Million shares worth $398.6 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Vanguard/Windsor II and Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 10004932 shares worth $171.58 Million, making up 0.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund held roughly 6.88 Million shares worth around $118.01 Million, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.