Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 11,651,131 shares of the Vodafone Group Plc(NASDAQ:VOD) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.37, and it changed around -$1.87 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.11 Billion. VOD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.45, offering almost -5.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.23% since then. We note from Vodafone Group Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.67 Million.

Vodafone Group Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VOD as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vodafone Group Plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD): Trading Information

Although VOD has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.32 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.0764 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.14, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 36.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VOD is forecast to be at a low of $16.94 and a high of $32.68. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +77.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.1%. Vodafone Group Plc earnings are expected to increase by 80.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 29.9% per year for the next five years.

VOD Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 5.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 6.43% per year.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Vodafone Group Plc shares, and 8.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.73%. Vodafone Group Plc stock is held by 607 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 1.31% of the shares, which is about 36.98 Million shares worth $609.48 Million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with 0.86% or 24.19 Million shares worth $398.6 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Windsor II and Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 10004932 shares worth $171.58 Million, making up 0.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund held roughly 6.88 Million shares worth around $118.01 Million, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.