Visa Inc. (NYSE:V): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 6,900,034 shares of the Visa Inc.(NYSE:V) were traded, and its beta was 1. Most recently the company’s share price was $225.57, and it changed around -$0.87 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $496.34 Billion. V currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $229.18, offering almost -1.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $159.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.45% since then. We note from Visa Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.22 Million.

Visa Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 40 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended V as a Hold, whereas 28 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Visa Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V): Trading Information

Although V has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $229.1 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.0004 over the last five days. On the other hand, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is 0% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.83 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $264.58, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 17.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that V is forecast to be at a low of $234 and a high of $297. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +31.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Visa Inc. (V) projections and forecasts

Visa Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +7.17 percent over the past six months and at a 10.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +24.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.8%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.9%. Visa Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -18.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17.5% per year for the next five years.

V Dividend Yield

Visa Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 – July 30, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.28. It is important to note, however, that the 0.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.62% per year.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Visa Inc. shares, and 96.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.42%. Visa Inc. stock is held by 3979 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 8.52% of the shares, which is about 144.09 Million shares worth $31.52 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.52% or 127.16 Million shares worth $27.81 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 47468530 shares worth $10.38 Billion, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 33.73 Million shares worth around $7.38 Billion, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.