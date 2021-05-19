Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months – Marketing Sentinel

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO): Trading Information Today

Although VLO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.1% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $82.10 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.37% year-to-date, but still down -0.0326 over the last five days. On the other hand, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.5%. Valero Energy Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -160.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -13% per year for the next five years.

VLO Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.93 percent and its annual dividend per share was $3.92. It is important to note, however, that the 4.93% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.43% per year.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.4% of Valero Energy Corporation shares, and 80.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81%. Valero Energy Corporation stock is held by 1358 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 11.2% of the shares, which is about 45.8 Million shares worth $3.28 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.72% or 35.63 Million shares worth $2.55 Billion as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 11487245 shares worth $649.83 Million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 10.8 Million shares worth around $772.98 Million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.