Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO): Trading Information Today

Although VLO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.1% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $82.10 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.37% year-to-date, but still down -0.0326 over the last five days. On the other hand, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.5%. Valero Energy Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -160.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -13% per year for the next five years.

VLO Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.93 percent and its annual dividend per share was $3.92. It is important to note, however, that the 4.93% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.43% per year.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.4% of Valero Energy Corporation shares, and 80.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81%. Valero Energy Corporation stock is held by 1358 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 11.2% of the shares, which is about 45.8 Million shares worth $3.28 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.72% or 35.63 Million shares worth $2.55 Billion as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 11487245 shares worth $649.83 Million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 10.8 Million shares worth around $772.98 Million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.