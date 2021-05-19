United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 13,642,359 shares of the United Airlines Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:UAL) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $56.38, and it changed around -$0.19 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.24 Billion. UAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.7, offering almost -12.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.75% since then. We note from United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.27 Million.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended UAL as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$4.85 for the current quarter.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL): Trading Information

Although UAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $57.75 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.3% year-to-date, but still up 0.0698 over the last five days. On the other hand, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.85 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.95, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 4.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UAL is forecast to be at a low of $37 and a high of $78. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +38.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) projections and forecasts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +44.6 percent over the past six months and at a 55.5% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 40.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +47.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.03 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. to make $6.9 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.48 Billion and $2.54 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 241.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 172.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.7%. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -318.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. shares, and 63.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.96%. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 752 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 11.24% of the shares, which is about 29.98 Million shares worth $1.3 Billion.

Primecap Management Company, with 10.67% or 28.45 Million shares worth $1.23 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 13789603 shares worth $596.4 Million, making up 5.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.28 Million shares worth around $358.06 Million, which represents about 3.1% of the total shares outstanding.