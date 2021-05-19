Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead – Marketing Sentinel

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1,114,564 shares of the Tuscan Holdings Corp.(NASDAQ:THCB) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.74, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $381.1 Million. THCB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.2, offering almost -134.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.54% since then. We note from Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 851.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.97 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended THCB as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB): Trading Information

Instantly THCB has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.01 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.37% year-to-date, but still down -0.0056 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.34 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.79 day(s).

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.02% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares, and 20.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.33%. Tuscan Holdings Corp. stock is held by 50 institutions, with Alpine Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 4.29% of the shares, which is about 1.52 Million shares worth $26.03 Million.

Oxford Asset Management Llp, with 3.24% or 1.15 Million shares worth $11.47 Million as of Mar 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 79198 shares worth $1.35 Million, making up 0.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund held roughly 66Thousand shares worth around $811.8 Thousand, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.