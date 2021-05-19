Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1,114,564 shares of the Tuscan Holdings Corp.(NASDAQ:THCB) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.74, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $381.1 Million. THCB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.2, offering almost -134.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.54% since then. We note from Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 851.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.97 Million.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended THCB as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB): Trading Information

Instantly THCB has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.01 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.37% year-to-date, but still down -0.0056 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.34 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.79 day(s).

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.02% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares, and 20.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.33%. Tuscan Holdings Corp. stock is held by 50 institutions, with Alpine Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 4.29% of the shares, which is about 1.52 Million shares worth $26.03 Million.

Oxford Asset Management Llp, with 3.24% or 1.15 Million shares worth $11.47 Million as of Mar 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 79198 shares worth $1.35 Million, making up 0.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund held roughly 66Thousand shares worth around $811.8 Thousand, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.