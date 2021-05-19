Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT): How It Has Performed & Trended – Marketing Sentinel

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 1,056,683 shares of the Trio-Tech International(NYSE:TRT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.68, and it changed around $0.53 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.72 Million. TRT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.5, offering almost -32.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.88% since then. We note from Trio-Tech International’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 50.46 Million.

Trio-Tech International stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TRT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Trio-Tech International is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT): Trading Information Today

Instantly TRT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.43- on Wednesday, May 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.45% year-to-date, but still up 0.1899 over the last five days. On the other hand, Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) is 0.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

Trio-Tech International (TRT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.3%. Trio-Tech International earnings are expected to decrease by -36.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.76% of Trio-Tech International shares, and 20.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.92%. Trio-Tech International stock is held by 13 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 7.3% of the shares, which is about 271Thousand shares worth $1.07 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 6.84% or 253.98 Thousand shares worth $1.01 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 220134 shares worth $1.08 Million, making up 5.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held roughly 46.74 Thousand shares worth around $229.05 Thousand, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.

