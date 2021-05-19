The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 10,107,637 shares of the The Walt Disney Company(NYSE:DIS) were traded, and its beta was 1.2. Most recently the company’s share price was $169.68, and it changed around -$0.4 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $308.01 Billion. DIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $203.02, offering almost -19.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $98.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.86% since then. We note from The Walt Disney Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.8 Million.

The Walt Disney Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended DIS as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. The Walt Disney Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS): Trading Information

Although DIS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $182.4 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 7%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.066 over the last five days. On the other hand, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.28 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $207.28, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 22.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DIS is forecast to be at a low of $147 and a high of $230. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) projections and forecasts

The Walt Disney Company share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +22.64 percent over the past six months and at a 7.92% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -53.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 775% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.86 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect The Walt Disney Company to make $17.1 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $18.01 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.3%. The Walt Disney Company earnings are expected to decrease by -125.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 51.7% per year for the next five years.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of The Walt Disney Company shares, and 67.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.28%. The Walt Disney Company stock is held by 3934 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 8.03% of the shares, which is about 145.76 Million shares worth $26.41 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.35% or 115.22 Million shares worth $20.88 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 50927051 shares worth $9.23 Billion, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 36.28 Million shares worth around $6.57 Billion, which represents about 2% of the total shares outstanding.