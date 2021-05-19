The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Surprises Bull With Its Outlook

In today’s recent session, 1,836,439 shares of the The Southern Company(NYSE:SO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.31, and it changed around -$0.85 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.06 Billion. SO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.93, offering almost -2.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $50.4, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.39% since then. We note from The Southern Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.02 Million.

The Southern Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SO as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. The Southern Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO): Trading Information Today

Although SO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $66.15 on Thursday, May 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0185 over the last five days. On the other hand, The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.54 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.53, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 6.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SO is forecast to be at a low of $53 and a high of $76. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +20.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Southern Company (SO) projections and forecasts

The Southern Company share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +0.41 percent over the past six months and at a 2.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +1.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 0.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.08 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect The Southern Company to make $5.81 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.62 Billion and $6.36 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.5%. The Southern Company earnings are expected to decrease by -34.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 6.5% per year for the next five years.

SO Dividend Yield

The Southern Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 28 – August 02, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was $2.64. It is important to note, however, that the 4.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.55% per year.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of The Southern Company shares, and 60.9% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.01%. The Southern Company stock is held by 1807 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 8.47% of the shares, which is about 89.7 Million shares worth $5.58 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.79% or 71.98 Million shares worth $4.47 Billion as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 29759224 shares worth $1.83 Billion, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 21.16 Million shares worth around $1.3 Billion, which represents about 2% of the total shares outstanding.