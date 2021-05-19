The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 2,270,458 shares of the The Progressive Corporation(NYSE:PGR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $100.37, and it changed around -$5.61 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.67 Billion. PGR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $107.59, offering almost -7.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $72.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.56% since then. We note from The Progressive Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.64 Million.

The Progressive Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended PGR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. The Progressive Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR): Trading Information Today

Although PGR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $107.5 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.0478 over the last five days. On the other hand, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is 0% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 3.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PGR is forecast to be at a low of $86 and a high of $136. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) projections and forecasts

The Progressive Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +16.08 percent over the past six months and at a -18.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.1%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -22.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -29.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.34 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect The Progressive Corporation to make $12.23 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.72 Billion and $11.02 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35%. The Progressive Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 43.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -8.65% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

PGR Dividend Yield

The Progressive Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 19, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.38 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 0.38% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.2% per year.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.3% of The Progressive Corporation shares, and 83.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.17%. The Progressive Corporation stock is held by 1409 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 8.37% of the shares, which is about 48.97 Million shares worth $4.68 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.79% or 45.57 Million shares worth $4.36 Billion as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 16510497 shares worth $1.63 Billion, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held roughly 13.11 Million shares worth around $1.13 Billion, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.