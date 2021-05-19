The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 3,195,700 shares of the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company(NASDAQ:GT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.93, and it changed around -$0.68 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.48 Billion. GT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.41, offering almost -7.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.8, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.08% since then. We note from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.94 Million.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT): Trading Information Today

Although GT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.41 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.74% year-to-date, but still up 0.024 over the last five days. On the other hand, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.5 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.13, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GT is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +26.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -36.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) projections and forecasts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +96.3 percent over the past six months and at a 159.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 29.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +101.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 220% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.55 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to make $3.77 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.14 Billion and $3.46 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 65.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.6%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company earnings are expected to decrease by -301.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.13% per year for the next five years.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.41% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, and 82.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.83%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock is held by 438 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 11.82% of the shares, which is about 27.78 Million shares worth $303.07 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.84% or 20.78 Million shares worth $226.73 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 6494436 shares worth $70.85 Million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 6.31 Million shares worth around $110.82 Million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.