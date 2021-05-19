The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Stock: A Game-Changer?

The Charles Schwab Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SCHW as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. The Charles Schwab Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW): Trading Information Today

Although SCHW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $73.59 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.32% year-to-date, but still up 0.0139 over the last five days. On the other hand, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.09, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SCHW is forecast to be at a low of $68 and a high of $93. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +32.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) projections and forecasts

The Charles Schwab Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +54.13 percent over the past six months and at a 28.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +40.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.46 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect The Charles Schwab Corporation to make $4.48 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $2.45 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 82.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.6%. The Charles Schwab Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -20.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.5% per year for the next five years.

SCHW Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 1.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.12% per year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.2% of The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, and 73.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.53%. The Charles Schwab Corporation stock is held by 1689 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 6.3% of the shares, which is about 113.9 Million shares worth $7.42 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.96% or 107.78 Million shares worth $7.02 Billion as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 52435400 shares worth $2.78 Billion, making up 2.9% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 43Million shares worth around $2.28 Billion, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.