The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Forecast 2021: $314 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 10,078,165 shares of the The Boeing Company(NYSE:BA) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $227.55, and it changed around -$0.43 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $133.07 Billion. BA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $278.57, offering almost -22.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $113.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.95% since then. We note from The Boeing Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.49 Million.

The Boeing Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended BA as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. The Boeing Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.58 for the current quarter.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA): Trading Information

Although BA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $232.2 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.0058 over the last five days. On the other hand, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is -0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.86 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $261.29, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BA is forecast to be at a low of $165 and a high of $314. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +37.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Boeing Company (BA) projections and forecasts

The Boeing Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +21.61 percent over the past six months and at a 98.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +87.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 109.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.9%. The Boeing Company earnings are expected to increase by 89.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.33% per year for the next five years.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of The Boeing Company shares, and 54.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.7%. The Boeing Company stock is held by 2436 institutions, with Newport Trust Co being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 8.47% of the shares, which is about 49.55 Million shares worth $10.61 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.03% or 41.09 Million shares worth $8.8 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 15898649 shares worth $3.4 Billion, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 10.63 Million shares worth around $2.28 Billion, which represents about 1.82% of the total shares outstanding.