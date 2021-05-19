The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1,339,834 shares of the The Alkaline Water Company Inc.(NASDAQ:WTER) were traded, and its beta was 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.16, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $101.25 Million. WTER currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.6, offering almost -124.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.547, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.84% since then. We note from The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 915.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 Million.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended WTER as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER): Trading Information

Although WTER has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.24 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.1154 over the last five days. On the other hand, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.46 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.88, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 62.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WTER is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $2.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +115.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. to make $17.35 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.09 Million and $14.22 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.9%. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -27.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.49% of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares, and 5.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.42%. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 5% of the shares, which is about 1.97 Million shares worth $1.98 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.95% or 371.56 Thousand shares worth $375.28 Thousand as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 1152203 shares worth $1.16 Million, making up 2.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 683.73 Thousand shares worth around $690.56 Thousand, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.