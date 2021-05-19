Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 6,109,672 shares of the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)(NASDAQ:ERIC) were traded, and its beta was 0.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.38, and it changed around $0.22 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.54 Billion. ERIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.32, offering almost -14.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.78% since then. We note from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.84 Million.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ERIC as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC): Trading Information

Instantly ERIC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.48 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.0068 over the last five days. On the other hand, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.86 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.74, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 17.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ERIC is forecast to be at a low of $11.28 and a high of $19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.66 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to make $6.91 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $5.57 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) earnings are expected to increase by 682.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.21% per year for the next five years.

ERIC Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.5 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.2. It is important to note, however, that the 1.5% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.34% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, and 10.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.05%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock is held by 429 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 3.67% of the shares, which is about 112.88 Million shares worth $1.49 Billion.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with 0.91% or 28.02 Million shares worth $369.58 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Fenway Fds-Primecap Core Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 70373826 shares worth $840.97 Million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Fenway Fds-Primecap Core Fund held roughly 11.35 Million shares worth around $135.68 Million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.