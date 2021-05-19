Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today – Marketing Sentinel

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

Taoping Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TAOP as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Taoping Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 148.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TAOP is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +148.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 148.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.9%. Taoping Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -366.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 23% per year for the next five years.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.38% of Taoping Inc. shares, and 0.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.12%. Taoping Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 0.45% of the shares, which is about 43.1 Thousand shares worth $405.57 Thousand.

Squarepoint Ops LLC, with 0.12% or 11.55 Thousand shares worth $108.69 Thousand as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

