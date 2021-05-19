Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 2,385,801 shares of the Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTWO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $176.46, and it changed around $8.77 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.29 Billion. TTWO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $214.91, offering almost -21.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $124.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.24% since then. We note from Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 Million.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended TTWO as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO): Trading Information Today

Instantly TTWO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $177.8 on Wednesday, May 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.0728 over the last five days. On the other hand, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $218.02, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTWO is forecast to be at a low of $178 and a high of $262. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +48.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) projections and forecasts

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +3.62 percent over the past six months and at a -17.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -55.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -61.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $664Million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. to make $592.31 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $729.42 Million and $843.68 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -29.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.7%. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 24% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17.21% per year for the next five years.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.72% of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. shares, and 95.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.17%. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. stock is held by 1089 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 10.83% of the shares, which is about 12.47 Million shares worth $2.59 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.08% or 10.46 Million shares worth $2.17 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 3233112 shares worth $671.81 Million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.6 Million shares worth around $540.43 Million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.