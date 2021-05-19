Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock: A Game-Changer? – Marketing Sentinel

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 2,385,801 shares of the Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTWO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $176.46, and it changed around $8.77 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.29 Billion. TTWO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $214.91, offering almost -21.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $124.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.24% since then. We note from Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended TTWO as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO): Trading Information Today

Instantly TTWO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $177.8 on Wednesday, May 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.0728 over the last five days. On the other hand, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $218.02, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTWO is forecast to be at a low of $178 and a high of $262. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +48.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) projections and forecasts

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +3.62 percent over the past six months and at a -17.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -55.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -61.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $664Million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. to make $592.31 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $729.42 Million and $843.68 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -29.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.7%. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 24% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17.21% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.72% of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. shares, and 95.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.17%. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. stock is held by 1089 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 10.83% of the shares, which is about 12.47 Million shares worth $2.59 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.08% or 10.46 Million shares worth $2.17 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 3233112 shares worth $671.81 Million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.6 Million shares worth around $540.43 Million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.