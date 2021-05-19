T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 8,235,639 shares of the T-Mobile US, Inc.(NASDAQ:TMUS) were traded, and its beta was 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $135, and it changed around -$5.2 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $168.32 Billion. TMUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $139.98, offering almost -3.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $84.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.43% since then. We note from T-Mobile US, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.94 Million.

T-Mobile US, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended TMUS as a Hold, whereas 24 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. T-Mobile US, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS): Trading Information

Although TMUS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $143.0 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 0% year-to-date, but still down -0.0217 over the last five days. On the other hand, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $163.13, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 20.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMUS is forecast to be at a low of $130 and a high of $250. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +85.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) projections and forecasts

T-Mobile US, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +5.28 percent over the past six months and at a -1.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +577.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.05 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. to make $19.67 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.67 Billion and $18.34 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.6%. T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -40.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 35.41% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.52% of T-Mobile US, Inc. shares, and 41.5% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.4%. T-Mobile US, Inc. stock is held by 1415 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 8.53% of the shares, which is about 106.29 Million shares worth $14.33 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.38% or 42.19 Million shares worth $5.69 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 15756125 shares worth $2.12 Billion, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held roughly 15.68 Million shares worth around $1.96 Billion, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.