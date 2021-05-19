Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 2,001,977 shares of the Stellantis N.V.(NYSE:STLA) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.08, and it changed around -$0.22 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.58 Billion. STLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.5, offering almost -7.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.25% since then. We note from Stellantis N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.98 Million.

Stellantis N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended STLA as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Stellantis N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA): Trading Information Today

Although STLA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.46 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 0% year-to-date, but still up 0.0322 over the last five days. On the other hand, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.69, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 25.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STLA is forecast to be at a low of $12.6 and a high of $27.49. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +52.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.74%. Stellantis N.V. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.11% per year for the next five years.