SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 2,548,984 shares of the SSR Mining Inc.(NASDAQ:SSRM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.87, and it changed around $0.5 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.16 Billion. SSRM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.32, offering almost -34.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.73% since then. We note from SSR Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 Million.

SSR Mining Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SSRM as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SSR Mining Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM): Trading Information Today

Instantly SSRM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.94 on Wednesday, May 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.1182 over the last five days. On the other hand, SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) is 0.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.26 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.73, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 36.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SSRM is forecast to be at a low of $20.51 and a high of $31.82. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +68.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) projections and forecasts

SSR Mining Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.7 percent over the past six months and at a 19.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 26.6%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -100% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -54.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.3%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100.34 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SSR Mining Inc. to make $112.61 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $117.91 Million and $116.98 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.4%. SSR Mining Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 73.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SSRM Dividend Yield

SSR Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 – August 09, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.08 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.2. It is important to note, however, that the 1.08% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.4% of SSR Mining Inc. shares, and 59.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.88%. SSR Mining Inc. stock is held by 352 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 10.31% of the shares, which is about 22.69 Million shares worth $324.05 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.87% or 8.52 Million shares worth $121.62 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 30, 2021. The former held 10754334 shares worth $170.56 Million, making up 4.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 9.6 Million shares worth around $152.19 Million, which represents about 4.36% of the total shares outstanding.