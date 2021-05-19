Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 1,572,052 shares of the Sibanye Stillwater Limited(NYSE:SBSW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.46, and it changed around -$0.71 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.54 Billion. SBSW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.68, offering almost -12.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.21% since then. We note from Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 Million.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW): Trading Information Today

Although SBSW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.7% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $19.40 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.0341 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) is -0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.93 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.42, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 32.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SBSW is forecast to be at a low of $17.61 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +62.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 85%. Sibanye Stillwater Limited earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

SBSW Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.98. It is important to note, however, that the 5.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.