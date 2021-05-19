Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

Shopify Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended SHOP as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Shopify Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP): Trading Information

Instantly SHOP has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1,152 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 0% year-to-date, but still up 0.0209 over the last five days. On the other hand, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.52 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1466.88, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 29.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHOP is forecast to be at a low of $788 and a high of $1900. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +67.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) projections and forecasts

Shopify Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +23.42 percent over the past six months and at a -1.01% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -9.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -44.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.5%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60%. Shopify Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 334.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 27.44% per year for the next five years.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Shopify Inc. shares, and 66.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.1%. Shopify Inc. stock is held by 1540 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 5.37% of the shares, which is about 6.06 Million shares worth $6.86 Billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 5.08% or 5.72 Million shares worth $6.48 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 2282269 shares worth $2.53 Billion, making up 2.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.49 Million shares worth around $1.63 Billion, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.