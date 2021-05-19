Shares Of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 58.88%

In the last trading session, 1,174,613 shares of the Wix.com Ltd.(NASDAQ:WIX) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $226.58, and it changed around $1.8 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.78 Billion. WIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $362.07, offering almost -59.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $104.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.1% since then. We note from Wix.com Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 686.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 732.16 Million.

Wix.com Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended WIX as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Wix.com Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.64 for the current quarter.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX): Trading Information

Instantly WIX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.8% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $266.9 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.09% year-to-date, but still down -0.2184 over the last five days. On the other hand, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is -0.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $321.83, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 42.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WIX is forecast to be at a low of $250 and a high of $360. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +58.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) projections and forecasts

Wix.com Ltd. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.24 percent over the past six months and at a -195.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.1%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -6300% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -3.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.4%. Wix.com Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -77.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -0.8% per year for the next five years.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.05% of Wix.com Ltd. shares, and 83.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.7%. Wix.com Ltd. stock is held by 579 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 11.2% of the shares, which is about 6.27 Million shares worth $1.57 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.64% or 4.28 Million shares worth $1.07 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Principal Mid Cap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 1985468 shares worth $490.51 Million, making up 3.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. held roughly 1.62 Million shares worth around $404.11 Million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.