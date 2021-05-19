Shares Of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 38.71%

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Wells Fargo & Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended WFC as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Wells Fargo & Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC): Trading Information
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.9, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WFC is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $65. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +38.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) projections and forecasts
Wells Fargo & Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +94.68 percent over the past six months and at a 807.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 39.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +237.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 131% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.4%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.78 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to make $18Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.84 Billion and $17.97 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.2%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.9%. Wells Fargo & Company earnings are expected to decrease by -89.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of Wells Fargo & Company shares, and 71.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.11%. Wells Fargo & Company stock is held by 2238 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 7.65% of the shares, which is about 316.37 Million shares worth $9.55 Billion.
Blackrock Inc., with 6.87% or 283.86 Million shares worth $8.57 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 111000000 shares worth $3.34 Billion, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held roughly 87.37 Million shares worth around $2.64 Billion, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.