Shares Of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 151.72%

In the last trading session, 1,136,049 shares of the Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE:VIST) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.9, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $254.85 Million. VIST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.96, offering almost -36.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.86% since then. We note from Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 429.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 451.64 Million.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended VIST as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST): Trading Information

Instantly VIST has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.95- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.0701 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.34 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.83, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 101.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VIST is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $7.3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +151.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $79.54 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. to make $107.2 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $96.44 Million and $73.32 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. earnings are expected to decrease by -156.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.4% of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. shares, and 21.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.17%. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Deep Basin Capital LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 4.87% of the shares, which is about 4.23 Million shares worth $10.82 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Oaktree Capital Management, LP, with 3.61% or 3.13 Million shares worth $8.02 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio and Eaton Vance Global Macro Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 908700 shares worth $2.26 Million, making up 1.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Eaton Vance Global Macro Portfolio held roughly 477.8 Thousand shares worth around $1.19 Million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.