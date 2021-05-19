Shares Of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 51.96%

In today’s recent session, 3,051,606 shares of the Rocket Companies, Inc.(NYSE:RKT) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.11, and it changed around -$0.5 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.05 Billion. RKT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $43, offering almost -151.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.05% since then. We note from Rocket Companies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.14 Million.

Rocket Companies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended RKT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Rocket Companies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT): Trading Information Today

Although RKT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.88 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.0258 over the last five days. On the other hand, Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.99 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.31, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 24.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RKT is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $26. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +51.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.96 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Rocket Companies, Inc. to make $2.45 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.31 Billion and $4.56 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -44.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -46.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.1%. Rocket Companies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -38.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 43.66% per year for the next five years.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.64% of Rocket Companies, Inc. shares, and 63.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.35%. Rocket Companies, Inc. stock is held by 324 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 9.27% of the shares, which is about 10.69 Million shares worth $216.21 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with 8.28% or 9.55 Million shares worth $193.08 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Oppenheimer Main Street Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 5533008 shares worth $118.19 Million, making up 4.8% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.22 Million shares worth around $65.21 Million, which represents about 2.8% of the total shares outstanding.