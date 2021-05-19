Shares Of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 186.89%

In the last trading session, 1,037,107 shares of the KemPharm, Inc.(NASDAQ:KMPH) were traded, and its beta was 3.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.76, and it changed around $0.53 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $278.06 Million. KMPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.08, offering almost -126.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.12% since then. We note from KemPharm, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.41 Million.

KemPharm, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KMPH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. KemPharm, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH): Trading Information

Instantly KMPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.05 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.118 over the last five days. On the other hand, KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.33 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 94.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KMPH is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +186.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) projections and forecasts

KemPharm, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +1.68 percent over the past six months and at a 111.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +91.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 156.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 115.5%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.4%. KemPharm, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 75.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.34% of KemPharm, Inc. shares, and 8.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.04%. KemPharm, Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Creative Planning being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 0.37% of the shares, which is about 16.08 Thousand shares worth $147.91 Thousand.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC, with 0.33% or 14.22 Thousand shares worth $130.81 Thousand as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.