Shares Of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 69.17%

In today’s recent session, 3,404,767 shares of the IAMGOLD Corporation(NYSE:IAG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.6, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.72 Billion. IAG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.35, offering almost -48.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.56% since then. We note from IAMGOLD Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.11 Million.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG): Trading Information Today

Instantly IAG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.64- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.1096 over the last five days. On the other hand, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.83 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.01, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IAG is forecast to be at a low of $3.25 and a high of $6.09. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +69.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.3%. IAMGOLD Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 110.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3% per year for the next five years.